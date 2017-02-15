A Pair Of Lucha Underground Stars Did Conan O’Brien Impressions To Welcome ‘Conan’ To Mexico

Senior Editor, Sports
02.15.17

TBS

By now, we shouldn’t really be surprised at anything that pops up on Conan O’Brien‘s show. And yet, we definitely didn’t expect two Lucha Underground luchadores to pop up on Tuesday night’s episode to do their best attempts at the redheaded giant’s signature dance.

Conan introduced a bizarre video on the episode, saying that a Mexican talk show host named Jesus Guzman had taken it upon itself to round up a gaggle of Mexican celebrities, personalities, and people on the street to welcome Conan to Mexico. And what’s a roundup of celebrities without some danged old lucha libre in there? Sure enough, AAA sent Aero Star and Argenis as their representatives, and the result is nipple-touching gold, albeit bizarre nipple-touching gold.

What’s that? You’d like a GIF of Aero Star and Argenis rubbing their nipples? Say no more!

TBS

Now we just have to wait for this to be worked into Lucha Underground canon. Maybe Aero Star’s time-traveling abilities only work when he rubs his nipples just so. I mean, it wouldn’t make any less sense than the Flux Capacitor.

Conan Without Borders: Made In Mexico will debut on March 1 on TBS. We can’t promise that anyone else from AAA will show up, but if they do, we’ll bring you all the nipple-rubbing developments.

TAGSAAAAERO STARARGENISCONANCONAN O'BRIENLUCHA UNDERGROUND
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP