Well, the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match is finally official. It will take place the week after WWE’s SummerSlam, and I’m sure WWE is extremely grateful for that little bit of kindness. The fight is between two of the most bankable and sure-fire pay-per-view draws in history, and early expectations are that a somewhat-unprecedented match between the greatest boxer of his generation and one of the greatest MMA fighters in the world will shatter PPV buy records, eclipsing even the years-in-development Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao fight.

And former WWE Smackdown Live play-by-play man Mauro Ranallo will get to call the whole thing, according to the Sporting News.

Ranallo recently parted ways with WWE amid a shroud of mystery, with allegations of bullying being thrown around and lots of old history about WWE employees being brought back into the spotlight. In fact, Ranallo is still under contract to WWE through August, although he won’t be coming back. While he’s not able to work for any other pro wrestling promotions for the time being, he has already made his return to both MMA and boxing events. And now he’s just booked the event of his lifetime.

The full Showtime Boxing crew will be on hand for the Mayweather vs. McGregor PPV. In addition to Ranallo on play-by-play, Al Bernstein and Paul Maglianaggi will serve as color analysts, Jim Gray will be ringside reporter, Steve Farhood will be the unofficial scorer for the bouts, and Brian Custer will be the familiar host of the entire affair.