The Attitude Era was the arguably the biggest boom period for pro wrestling in history, and still one of the most beloved and talked (and written) about. Overlapping almost entirely with the Monday Night Wars, WWE eventually pulled ahead of WCW and their game-changing nWo stable and storyline on the strength of characters like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, and their preeminent stable, D-Generation X.

But only one man is the connective tissue between both nWo and D-Generation X. Sean Waltman, perhaps best known as X-Pac, was the sixth member of the original nWo, and became one of the cornerstones of D-Generation X when he returned to WWE. The lineup of Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and the New Age Outlaws of Road Dogg and Billy Gunn is viewed by most to be the definitive core of DX, even if it wasn’t necessarily the original lineup.

August 11 marked the 20th anniversary of the official formation of D-Generation X. Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Chyna came together on a cohesive unit on the August 11, 1997 episode of Raw is War, and middle school children haven’t stopped crotch chopping or telling one another to suck it since.

Waltman sat down with us on the 20th anniversary of D-Generation X to talk about memories, legacies, and a whole lot more.