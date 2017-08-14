Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman Reflects On The 20th Anniversary Of D-Generation X

#UPROXX Interviews #WWE
and 08.14.17 1 hour ago 6 Comments

WWE Network

The Attitude Era was the arguably the biggest boom period for pro wrestling in history, and still one of the most beloved and talked (and written) about. Overlapping almost entirely with the Monday Night Wars, WWE eventually pulled ahead of WCW and their game-changing nWo stable and storyline on the strength of characters like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, and their preeminent stable, D-Generation X.

But only one man is the connective tissue between both nWo and D-Generation X. Sean Waltman, perhaps best known as X-Pac, was the sixth member of the original nWo, and became one of the cornerstones of D-Generation X when he returned to WWE. The lineup of Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and the New Age Outlaws of Road Dogg and Billy Gunn is viewed by most to be the definitive core of DX, even if it wasn’t necessarily the original lineup.

August 11 marked the 20th anniversary of the official formation of D-Generation X. Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Chyna came together on a cohesive unit on the August 11, 1997 episode of Raw is War, and middle school children haven’t stopped crotch chopping or telling one another to suck it since.

Waltman sat down with us on the 20th anniversary of D-Generation X to talk about memories, legacies, and a whole lot more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UPROXX Interviews#WWE
TAGSD-GENERATION XdxSEAN WALTMANuproxx interviewsWWEX-PAC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 5 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP