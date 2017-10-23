WWE

From the very beginning of our phone interview, Dana Warrior sounded like she was smiling. The wife of the late Ultimate Warrior passionate about the work she’s doing with Susan G. Komen, she cares deeply about helping others, and she really loves working with WWE.

Dana has been an official WWE ambassador with January 2017, and for proof of her genuine excitement about the partnership, check her Facebook post. Here’s my conversation with Dana Warrior.

WITH SPANDEX: Tell us about what you’re doing with Susan G. Komen and the partnership with WWE.

Dana Warrior: This was an incredible campaign that was over a year in the making with the idea that women and men can take control of their breast health and actually raise awareness. Our laser focus this year is on metastatic breast cancer with the “Unleash Your Warrior” campaign. The way people can help raise money for metastatic breast cancer research is to WWE.com and grab one of these incredible t-shirts:

WWE.com

What does it mean to you to have the Ultimate Warrior used as an inspiration for women battling cancer?

It means so much to me to have his legacy to continue in this way. Especially in a predominately women’s health issue even though it affects both men and women. Because he has little ‘Warrior girls’ that he was a daddy to that he loved more than anything in the world. So, to tie something like the ‘Ultimate Warrior’ which was so male and so dominate and then to have that tied with the pink ribbon into something that affects women and they fight like warriors in their own right it means everything to me. I’m so proud to stand behind it and watch it take off. I’ll shake the ropes myself, albeit in six-inch heels.