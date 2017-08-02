YouTube

Dave Bautista is a supremely interesting human being. Without even getting into his past as a bodybuilding breakdancer … without even getting into his becoming a perfect pro wrestler RIGHT BEFORE leaving to become a big damn movie star … the guy is just interesting. He’s led quite a life.

Recently, Bautista stopped by Lilian Garcia’s brand-new podcast, Chasing Glory, and talked about a whole wide array of subjects, but he some time talking about how he suffered from social anxiety, but pro wrestling was eventually able to bring him out of his shell. To his credit, Bautista is unashamed about admitting that, and hopes that by talking about it, he’ll help make other people better come to terms with their own circumstances that they might be dealing with.