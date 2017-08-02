Dave Bautista Opened Up About His Tumultuous Childhood And Having Social Anxiety

08.02.17 25 mins ago

YouTube

Dave Bautista is a supremely interesting human being. Without even getting into his past as a bodybuilding breakdancer … without even getting into his becoming a perfect pro wrestler RIGHT BEFORE leaving to become a big damn movie star … the guy is just interesting. He’s led quite a life.

Recently, Bautista stopped by Lilian Garcia’s brand-new podcast, Chasing Glory, and talked about a whole wide array of subjects, but he some time talking about how he suffered from social anxiety, but pro wrestling was eventually able to bring him out of his shell. To his credit, Bautista is unashamed about admitting that, and hopes that by talking about it, he’ll help make other people better come to terms with their own circumstances that they might be dealing with.

Around The Web

TAGSBATISTADAVE BATISTADAVE BAUTISTA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 24 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 7 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP