One of the points of pride in the career of WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose is that he’s never missed significant time due to injury. In fact, earlier this year, he talked about how, despite the fact that he’s constantly wrestling “hurt,” he’s never had a real injury, which is in part why he’s managed to be praised for wrestling more than nearly anyone else in the company for the past few years. Night in and night out, he’s in the ring on television or at live events.

On Monday night’s episode of Raw, Ambrose and his tag team partner, Seth Rollins, were jumped by The Bar and Samoa Joe, and Ambrose’s arm was crushed in an equipment case, while a trainer looked on and didn’t do much of anything, really. Way to go, trainer.