Pro Wrestler And ‘Beyond The Mat’ Icon Dennis Stamp Has Died

“I’m not booked!”

Sad news from the wrestling world and for anyone who loves the 1999 documentary Beyond the Mat today as legendary jobber, meme icon and avid trampoline jumper Dennis Stamp has reportedly passed away. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, Stamp had long been battling cancer.

Stamp competed for the American Wrestling and National Wrestling Associations in the 1970s and 80s in over 800 matches, “none of them main-events.” Despite that modifier, his career included becoming a a four-time Western States Tag Team Champion, a multiple-time Brass Knuckles champion, one-half of the NWA Canadian Tag Team Champions with Tiger Jeet Singh and a two-time NWA “Beat the Champ” Television Champion for NWA Hollywood Wrestling.

His greatest success came after the release of Beyond the Mat, however, where his appearance as Terry Funk’s friend who won’t go to Funk’s retirement show unless he’s booked made him a cult favorite.