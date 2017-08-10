Youtube

Dolph Ziggler has been absent from WWE television for over one month. His last appearance was in the battle royal on the July 4 edition of Smackdown. Before that, he was losing matches to Shinsuke Nakamura regularly. What happened to Ziggler? Nothing in particular other than him being off TV like many other performers on Smackdown such as Mike & Maria Kanellis, Chad Gable, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Sin Cara and others. It’s the biggest WWE roster ever and you can’t use everybody. It’s just the way things are right now.

In Ziggler’s case, we might have an answer as to what is next for him. The news comes from the Bryan Alvarez’ “Filthy Four Daily” show with Tom Lawlor at F4WOnline as they discussed Smackdown. When Tom brought up Ziggler, Alvarez provided this small bit of information.