WWE Might Be Keeping Dolph Ziggler Off Television Because He’s Being Repackaged

#Dolph Ziggler #WWE
08.10.17 1 hour ago 12 Comments

Youtube

Dolph Ziggler has been absent from WWE television for over one month. His last appearance was in the battle royal on the July 4 edition of Smackdown. Before that, he was losing matches to Shinsuke Nakamura regularly. What happened to Ziggler? Nothing in particular other than him being off TV like many other performers on Smackdown such as Mike & Maria Kanellis, Chad Gable, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Sin Cara and others. It’s the biggest WWE roster ever and you can’t use everybody. It’s just the way things are right now.

In Ziggler’s case, we might have an answer as to what is next for him. The news comes from the Bryan Alvarez’ “Filthy Four Daily” show with Tom Lawlor at F4WOnline as they discussed Smackdown. When Tom brought up Ziggler, Alvarez provided this small bit of information.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dolph Ziggler#WWE
TAGSDOLPH ZIGGLERSmackdownSMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 day ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP