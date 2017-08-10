Dolph Ziggler has been absent from WWE television for over one month. His last appearance was in the battle royal on the July 4 edition of Smackdown. Before that, he was losing matches to Shinsuke Nakamura regularly. What happened to Ziggler? Nothing in particular other than him being off TV like many other performers on Smackdown such as Mike & Maria Kanellis, Chad Gable, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Sin Cara and others. It’s the biggest WWE roster ever and you can’t use everybody. It’s just the way things are right now.
In Ziggler’s case, we might have an answer as to what is next for him. The news comes from the Bryan Alvarez’ “Filthy Four Daily” show with Tom Lawlor at F4WOnline as they discussed Smackdown. When Tom brought up Ziggler, Alvarez provided this small bit of information.
I feel like Dolph Ziggler is just way to defined as Dolph Ziggler to ever being meaningfully repackaged. Save his recent heel run, where he didn’t bother to have a character* or be an interesting wrestler, the problem has never been his character- it’s been the stories they’ve told with him. If they want Ziggler get over, putting him in stories where the audience believes for a second that he will actually accomplish something would be a good start.
*- I wasn’t around for Ziggler’s original heel run, but my understanding is that it was basically his face character, but mean. The genius who thought you should take this charismatic guy and turn him silent and moody should be blasted into another line of work. You can have a guy be a jerk and still show charisma. Instead they had him actively suppress it, both out and in ring. Now the poor guy is off TV and nobody cares because he’s not fun at all.