Alas, Dolph Zigger. There’s been talk of him thinking about leaving WWE for years. It was rumored in 2015, and again in 2016 when he put his career on the line against The Miz at No Mercy. He’s acknowledged that he’s been thinking about it for a long time, but he keeps sticking around.
For this year’s annual “Is Dolph leaving yet?” story, however, he’s gone way more in-depth about his problems with his WWE career, and they happen to line up with what a lot of fans say about him on the internet. On Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness, as covered extensively over at Wrestling Inc, Dolph has plenty to say about why his career isn’t going so well.
First, he’s well aware that it’s hard for anybody to care about him when he never wins. While he understands that somebody’s got to lose and it’s not necessarily personal, he points out that there is a point when it becomes a problem.
“You’re passed over a handful of times over a couple of years then you start to have more of a cult following and it gets hot. But after a couple of years of not having the trigger pulled, and the eight year-old kids know you’re in that role, I’ve noticed in the last couple of years, even my live event matches, it’s harder for me to do my job because when I come out the 10 year-old kid goes, ‘I know you’re losing’ and I go, ‘oh crap.” Because it’s one thing to have 40 year-old guys going, ‘I know what’s going to happen — that’s fine. I’m here — they put on a show and we still have fun,’ but when you get in that role and you miss, like, years of not going with it, it becomes a burden.”
so he’s concerned that he’s becoming the brooklyn brawler, a guy who became a legend at losing and had a pretty long career of being destroyed. Got it.
Seems like it might be worth it to give him that US title next week. It’s not really raising Corbin’s profile much beyond where it was, and Roode doesn’t need it yet. Give it to Dolph, let him run with it and build his value back up, and then it’ll matter when you feed him to the NeXT big thing.
I think Dolph would benefit from a change in scenery.
He’s not going anywhere.
Click the topics link #dolphziggler at the end of this article, this article has been written in some form each of the last 2 years. It’s starting to become a tradition.
Ziggler needs to go back to comedy and dating schumer. That’ll make him important again.
the other day Stroud compared him to Jeff Jarrett and it seemed so spot on. Although I don’t think JJ was ever as popular was Dolph was at his height.
I don’t wish him ill in any way, but I think in terms of careers after leaving a major American promotion, Ziggler is less likely to be the Bullet Club versions of AJ Styles or Cody Rhodes than he is the “Local County Fair Novelty Eating Contest” version of Ryback.
I think my main issue with the guy is that his gimmick sucks. Always did and even more so now. He’s not what he used to be in the ring and these NXT guys that he is supposed to put over have soporific/instantly forgettable matches so nobody really gets over. Especially when you’re whole persona is “I don’t care what you think of me, I’m the best in the ring”. Winning matches isn’t the end all be all to stay relevant: look at Rusev this week, after months of losing/being away from the product, is super over with his new-ish goofy persona.