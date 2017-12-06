Dolph Ziggler Is Frustrated With His Role In WWE, And Is Hinting He May Leave Soon

Alas, Dolph Zigger. There’s been talk of him thinking about leaving WWE for years. It was rumored in 2015, and again in 2016 when he put his career on the line against The Miz at No Mercy. He’s acknowledged that he’s been thinking about it for a long time, but he keeps sticking around.

For this year’s annual “Is Dolph leaving yet?” story, however, he’s gone way more in-depth about his problems with his WWE career, and they happen to line up with what a lot of fans say about him on the internet. On Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness, as covered extensively over at Wrestling Inc, Dolph has plenty to say about why his career isn’t going so well.

First, he’s well aware that it’s hard for anybody to care about him when he never wins. While he understands that somebody’s got to lose and it’s not necessarily personal, he points out that there is a point when it becomes a problem.

“You’re passed over a handful of times over a couple of years then you start to have more of a cult following and it gets hot. But after a couple of years of not having the trigger pulled, and the eight year-old kids know you’re in that role, I’ve noticed in the last couple of years, even my live event matches, it’s harder for me to do my job because when I come out the 10 year-old kid goes, ‘I know you’re losing’ and I go, ‘oh crap.” Because it’s one thing to have 40 year-old guys going, ‘I know what’s going to happen — that’s fine. I’m here — they put on a show and we still have fun,’ but when you get in that role and you miss, like, years of not going with it, it becomes a burden.”

