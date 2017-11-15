USA Network

The Charlotte Hornets are really struggling at the moment. The team has lost four straight games to fall below the .500 mark and, even with some help on the way in the form of injury returns, the outlook for the team isn’t exactly rosy, even through the prism of the ugly Eastern Conference.

However, newly acquired center Dwight Howard is enjoying something of a renaissance in Charlotte, especially when compared to how things ended for the future Hall of Famer in Atlanta. While the Hornets had an off night on Tuesday, Howard was joined by teammates Jeremy Lamb, Julyan Stone and Treveon Graham at WWE Smackdown Live in Charlotte and, well, he didn’t exactly waste the opportunity to make his presence known ringside.