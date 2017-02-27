ECW has been out of business for 16 years now, and even the WWE version of ECW has been defunct for seven years, but the promotion still inspires rabid devotion to this day, from both fans and wrestlers alike. One of the men who was a part of ECW in its final few years was C.W. Anderson, and apparently he still holds a bit of a grudge against ECW mastermind Paul Heyman. Unfortunately for C.W., you never try to go toe-to-toe with Paul Heyman in a war of words.

Anderson was recently on an episode of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, and he accused Heyman of more or less abandoning ECW in its final days, and leaving Tommy Dreamer to run the shows. He also says Heyman never called anyone to tell them ECW was done, they just had to sort of read the tea leaves. (Transcript via WrestleZone.)

“I was devastated. I had no idea. We had heard the rumblings even when we were in Arkansas everybody said this was our last thing and on the car ride back I was with Lou [E. Dangerously] and Jack [Victory], and [Steve] Corino didn’t show up to that show and RVD didn’t show up to that show because they didn’t get paid and they saw the writing on the wall. Not me though, I was die-hard to the end because I thought this can’t be it and ECW can’t fold because Paul will figure out something to be done. He always told us that he out in California working on a deal with USA for us but we’ve come to find out that he was filming the movie Rollerball.

“I went into a depression spell after that because I was on a high being in ECW and than there was nothing. There was a lot of us like that and a lot of us weren’t told anything. No phone call, no kiss my ass or anything along those lines we weren’t given anything. It was just rumbles that we were done …

“There was a lot of times that [Heyman] didn’t show up and it was left to Tommy [Dreamer] to run everything and that is where Tommy’s genius came in. He kept us afloat for the longest time. [Paul] would always have big meetings with us before shows and give us this “rah-rah” speech and still throw it in there even while we weren’t getting paid and we still believed him. Guys would have their own issues behind the scenes by themselves and I think what [was] one of my downfalls as a wrestler is that I’ve never been a confrontational guy.

“The only time I ever lost it, I had met with him and Tommy one day and broke down because I was riding to the show with the Dupps and the car had broken down and we were in Boston so I had no idea how I was getting home since I was only making $75 a night at the time and was losing money. I said I’ve got to have a raise to continue. He wanted to know how much I wanted and I said I’ll leave it in his hands to pay me what he thinks I’m worth to him. He came back to me again and once I started getting pushed and wanted to put me under contract and guys that I was wrestling were making $3,000 a week and I’m making $400-$500 a week depending on how many shows we had. But he could make you believe anything. That was the gift he had and he knew his stuff when it comes to wrestling and that was his forte.”