Edge And Christian’s WWE Network Show Will Not Be Coming Back

Edge and Christian did a question and answer session on their latest episode of the “Edge And Christian Pod of Awesomeness,” which is released every Friday. During the Q&A, Edge and Christian answered a listener question about if there would be a second season of the Edge & Christian Show on WWE Network.

The official name of the show was the The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeked of Awesomeness. If you never watched the show before, it’s in the Originals section on WWE Network. The first episode aired on February 21, 2016 and there were twelve episode in all with the last episode airing on May 16, 2016. I watched every episode and enjoyed it. The show seemed like a success, but WWE doesn’t release viewership numbers, so there’s no factual way of knowing.

Here’s how Edge answered the question about whether there will be another season of their WWE Network show.