WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Open Discussion Thread

It’s Elimination Chamber time again, which means it’s also time to whip out your best “haha it sounds like an old-fashioned toilet” joke variants and dreamily sigh at all of those Stephanie McMahon EC promotional images from 2014. Sunday’s event features a Smackdown Women’s Championship match where Alexa Bliss will defend her title against Naomi, and a Tag Team Turmoil match featuring every tag team they could fit into a ring.
Here’s the complete Elimination Chamber 2017 card as we know it.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Card:
1. Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose
2. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi
3. Tag Team Turmoil Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains
4. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch
5. Handicap Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews and Kalisto
6. Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
7. Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
8. Kickoff Match: Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley
It’s funny how Becky’s “straight fire!!!” because “curious fire!!!” whenever she wrestles Alexa Bliss.
Mickie James is everything that is good
“You know those dramatic count-out spots we had planned? Scrap them.” – Everybody else on the card tonight.
To be fair, Otunga, Mickey had been throw in front of the hogwarts train
According to Otunga for the past seven years, Mickie was in the Phantom Zone alongside post-WCW Sting and pre-NJPW AJ Styles. And none of them wrestled a single match during that time.
otunga talkin about ring rust jfc smh
Well at least the 10 counts will distract them from saying “What.”
JBL sounds tired. Which is funny, because I’m tired of JBL.
Battle of the Baes Part 3: Return of Dat Booty
Ring rust? They really do want you to believe that Mickie hasn’t been doing anything
“I assume Mickie has wrestled 0 times outside of the WWE” -David Otunga
Props to the guy in the bluth banana stand shirt in the front row
there’s always money in the elimination chamber
lmao the ‘j cole went plat with no features’ sign
Anything amazing happen on the pre-show?
That piano intro confirms it – John Cena was a host the whole time.
Becky Lynch is delightful.
As the Feminist Voice of Smackdown Live… I approve of three women’s matches on one PPV!
Now bring out Mickie James heart shaped hiney!!!
The mick vs Mickey
Special Guest referee: Mick Foley.
Every time I see the piano at the start of this Elimination Chamber promo I think it’s a hype promo for Matt Hardy
is the EC the best gimmick match that usually ends with a bad match?
Casket Match?
the matches usually are pretty good. I’d put it behind Hell in a cell and war games
Inferno match. Sounds awesome until you see one
Scaffold Match. Only one can end with Cornette blowing out both his knees.
Watched the last EC match they had for the IC Title and HO-LY SHIT you guys. Might be the worst match ever on a ppv. The chamber botches, announce team being all time bad, Ziggler calling the match in the ring. It’s borderline so bad its good territory.
That was one for the ages. All culminating in a Ryback win!
was that when henry’s pod glass broke and he had to enter the match early and they didnt know what to do lol?
It is legit one of the worst matches I have ever seen in my life.
@Southern Yes. That might not even crack the Top 3 worst things about the match though
Bray Wyatt is my boy forever but if The Miz wins, I’m not even gonna lie, I will mark all the way out
I think you copied this directly from my diary.
as far as I can tell the promos for elimination chamber are essentiallly, these are the five people you meet in heaven.
Nikki & Nattie should brawl all over the arena and wind up in Carmellsworth’s Luxury Suite.
And with that win, Mojo improves his draft position on Mel Hyper Jr’s big board.
That’s Mojo’s finisher? Oh, come on!
Yeah, it was weak. But it doesn’t have a name yet, so don’t worry yet.
That corner punch tho? DAAAAAAMN!!!
Hellavupunch!
Love the punch. It just seems like he should follow it up with something else….Maybe Ryder’s finish? Keeps his partner in the….HOLY CRAP, MICKIE! LOOKING GREAT!…mind of the people?
This is an imperfectly cromulent match.
Hey guys, not going to be able to watch tonight, but let me just say I look forward to Apollo Crews’ heel turn where he is reinvented as a jacked athletic black dude who frowns all the time.
“IM KING OF DA MIDCARD!”
TOO EASY!
“He isn’t having a good time, Mauro! I hate this guy!”
*sniff* memories…
They need to fire Connor and let Viktor run Hog Wild.
Did they try to photoshop over Curt Hawkins’ real name but fucked it up?
Is that the same cane Hawkins always had or is he carrying a sparkly baton now?
Hawkins gets props from me for being a Mets fan.::.but I guess that’s where it ends
Hey fellas, whats the best way to watch RAW & SD if I can’t catch them live? I know the UniversalHD channel shows them on Saturday night but yo, Saturday night. The other option I’ve used are f****d up YouTube uploads with half the screen cut and helium voice michael cole.
Any suggestions? I don’t watch enough TV to make DVR worth it.
JBL took a tumble. Ironically, he doesn’t seem to be drunk (yet).
I had to tear myself away from Yuri on Ice to watch this. Better be worth it.
lol 2nd time in a month of JBL falling on his ass
JBL tripped doing the Texas Two-Step down the ramp. More tanked than usual? How will this affect his commentary? FIND OUT TONIGHT!
RIP JBL
Man, I want to hang out with my With Spandex crew tonight. Sadly I have to have a dinner thing with my neighbors. I know that doesn’t sound terrible, but it kinda is…yes, I’d much rather be hanging out on the Internet with you guys live while watching grown men pretend to hit each other than have a couple’s dinner with my neighbors. Not ashamed. So won’t be watching until 10:30 or so tonight, but I’ll probably try to follow along some of the comments as I’m watching the rerun. Have fun tonight guys! Bray Wyatt FTW.
*** Attention Alexa Bliss Fans ***
She is debuting a new comic book themed outfit tonight.
Get ready for the NEW HOTNESS!
Black Widow or we riot!
oooh or emma frost. or mystique from the movies. or starfire.
@AddMayne Ooooh…Emma Frost…Nice! 90’s Supergirl is also acceptable.
Good guesses.
Classic Wonder Woman please.
If there is any truth to kevin dunn hating becky’s adorable accent, he can go fuck himself
The day Kevin Dunn steps down is the day WWE programming takes exponential steps forward!
Does Vince own FloRida’s soul?
Already sick of the WrestleMania song for this year.
Me too, extra so, cause it’s also used in the commercials for the World Baseball Classic.
MOAR GHOST
Is WWe going to switch Lawler and Ellsworth to see if we’ll notice? Will we notice?
I bought us tickets…even though we are…but let’s go…and…Nope…Now I am thinking too hard about the James Ellsworth/Carmella thing.
Still entertained by it!
Does WWE intentionally put glitches into their video montages so you can’t tell when the Network is all flaky?
Renee Young slapped the Miz, understandable. Renee asks Carmella if she’s ever been ticketed by the Fashion Police, total bitch move.
Carmella: “I’m rooting for the Sexy Cops!”
Blahahaa!!! A bagillion times better than Breezango.
what about the hot cops:
Ha, pretty much. I hope they pull off an upset tonight.
Renee is wearing an outfit from the Giant Machine collection….and it is FANTASTIC!