WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Open Discussion Thread

02.12.17 1 hour ago 96 Comments

It’s Elimination Chamber time again, which means it’s also time to whip out your best “haha it sounds like an old-fashioned toilet” joke variants and dreamily sigh at all of those Stephanie McMahon EC promotional images from 2014. Sunday’s event features a Smackdown Women’s Championship match where Alexa Bliss will defend her title against Naomi, and a Tag Team Turmoil match featuring every tag team they could fit into a ring.

Here’s the complete Elimination Chamber 2017 card as we know it.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Card:

1. Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose

2. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

3. Tag Team Turmoil Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains

4. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch

5. Handicap Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews and Kalisto

6. Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

7. Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

8. Kickoff Match: Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley

Head over here for a full rundown and analysis of the card, along with our staff predictions.

We’re including 10 of tonight’s best comments from the open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Elimination Chamber column, so be sure to reply to your favorites with +1 to nominate them for consideration. Until then enjoy the show, and keep your fingers crossed Baron Corbin finally found a flattering pair of pants.

