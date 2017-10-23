Enzo Amore Paid Tribute To Breast Cancer Survivors With These Incredible Custom Jordans

#WWE
10.23.17 2 hours ago

Sunday’s WWE TLC event was light on the furniture-themed matches and heavy on the confusion and garbage truck murder, so it was easy to let a small but powerful detail slip through the cracks. Enzo Amore, the much-maligned two-time Cruiserweight Champion, brought more than his bravado and ridiculous pants to his match against Kalisto.

Teamed up once again with @real1 to create some special footwork for his @wwe TLC match tonight. Enzo wanted to create a pair to support @susangkomen and their quest to finding a cure for breast cancer. We went an unconventional route and utilized the cross-cross straps of the VIII to create the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon.

