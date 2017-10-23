Sunday’s WWE TLC event was light on the furniture-themed matches and heavy on the confusion and garbage truck murder, so it was easy to let a small but powerful detail slip through the cracks. Enzo Amore, the much-maligned two-time Cruiserweight Champion, brought more than his bravado and ridiculous pants to his match against Kalisto.
Teamed up once again with @real1 to create some special footwork for his @wwe TLC match tonight. Enzo wanted to create a pair to support @susangkomen and their quest to finding a cure for breast cancer. We went an unconventional route and utilized the cross-cross straps of the VIII to create the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon. #wwe #howYouDoin #brkicks #wwetlc #enzoamore #prowrestling #jordan #complexkicks #brkicks #custom #thinkpink #susangkomen #breastcancerawareness
