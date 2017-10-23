Teamed up once again with @real1 to create some special footwork for his @wwe TLC match tonight. Enzo wanted to create a pair to support @susangkomen and their quest to finding a cure for breast cancer. We went an unconventional route and utilized the cross-cross straps of the VIII to create the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon. #wwe #howYouDoin #brkicks #wwetlc #enzoamore #prowrestling #jordan #complexkicks #brkicks #custom #thinkpink #susangkomen #breastcancerawareness

A post shared by Mache Custom Kicks (@mache275) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT