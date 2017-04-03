WWE Network

Bada bing, bada boom, most expensive outfit in the room. How you doin’?

Enzo Amore is always impossible to miss with his wild outfits each week on Raw, but the more talkative half of the Enzo & Cass tag team outdid himself with his full leopard print fit at WrestleMania 33. Enzo and Big Cass did their now standard ring walk and talk down the massive ramp in Orlando, and it was hard not to stay focused on Enzo’s shiny leopard suit.

That suit wasn’t just flashy, it was wildly expensive. Enzo said on Twitter that his outfit cost $50,000 and that didn’t even include the shoes, which were custom leopard-print Air Jordan VIs for the occasion.

Wrestlemania?! Biggest runway of em all: $50,000 on my body not including 1of1 signature #AirEnzo'S courtesy of @Jumpman23 …they priceless — Enzo Amore (@WWEAaLLday21) April 2, 2017

Enzo’s not the first WWE superstar to rock some custom Jordans at WrestleMania, as Shane McMahon had custom Jordan XXXs for last year’s match with The Undertaker. However, Enzo is the first WWE superstar to wear a $50,000 leopard print suit at WrestleMania, so at least he’s got that going for him.

Unfortunately for Enzo & Cass, their entrance and Enzo’s outfit were the only thing most people will remember from their efforts in the ladder match because all three of the tag teams originally set for the match were overshadowed by the return of the Hardy Boyz (possibly still #BROKEN) to WWE and their incredible win in the match.