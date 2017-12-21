The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Hulu here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.
I’ve Never Heard Of Family Matters. What Is It?
In 1989, Thomas Miller and Robert Boyett teamed up for one of their greatest productions: creating a blue-collar Cosby Show for a sitcom world not yet blessed with Roc. The result was Family Matters, about what would happen if the cop from Die Hard and a supporting character from Perfect Strangers tried to raise a family in suburban Chicago. Despite the gentle hearts and opportunity, the show wasn’t really a success until midway through the first season when we met the family’s nerdy, clumsy, cheese-obsessed next door neighbor Steve Urkel.
By refocusing on Steve and his Black Order of gags and catchphrases, the show became a massive success. After nine seasons and two networks, a simple show about the struggles of the African-American middle class and the bigger love of family had turned into a serial sci-fi absurdist romance about a cartoonish man-boy in nerd’s clothing with the power to alter space, time and reality by destroying everything he touched.
I’ll put it to you this way. The first episode is about a character wanting to go to a party and his grandmother moving in and bossing everyone around. The final episode is part two of a two-parter about that same character getting shot in the chest, and Urkel almost dying in orbit after accidentally creating an invention that slammed a satellite into a space shuttle. The final episode on the original network was a time-travel adventure about pirates.
So, There’s A Wrestling Episode?
There is!
Is It Also About Steve Getting Into A Farcical Situation Because Of Something He Invented And Almost Killing Himself And Others?
[checks notes]
Yes.
I use to watch TGIF every week as a kid I forgot about the bushwackers on family matters I remember Vader in a few episodes of boy meets world
He was Franky’s dad for like 2 seasons I think.
I really hope that Brandon does each and every episode where Vader appears. But definitely the one (two?) that actually feature wrestling.
I like to believe that Heath Slater lives in the same trailer park as the version of Vader from Boy meets World.
ON BMW Vader’s name was Leslie Stecchino.
I think they did Vader wrestling matches in 2 episodes but it’s been years so I don’t fully remember. I remember he was the big bullies dad I think someone above said Frankie
Man that episode is still funny to me.
Can’t wait to see what Brandon puts together for the “That 70’s Show” episode that features the Rock as his own grandfather.
If I miss that twenty midget free-for-all I’m gonna be super pissed!
“Is It Also About Steve Getting Into A Farcical Situation Because Of Something He Invented And Almost Killing Himself And Others?” isnt that every episode from season 3 onwards?
Sometimes they’re about Carl getting into farcical situations based on sitcom dad tropes.
YES! Looking forward to the Boy Meets World episode with Vader reciting poetry while Corey wears one of his masks.
If I remember right Vader basically screamed all of his dialogue at everyone
@josh wilkinson I agree, it was a good episode.
Psycho Twins WWE HOF 2018
I wonder if this episode inspired CM Punk to become a wrestler.
I was anticipating New Jack’s music to hit and was not disappointed.
i think married with children had one, and that 70s show
Married with children had king kong Bundy squashing bud it also had Al against a large woman who beat his ass she came off the top rope even lol
Yep. King Kong Bundy was great in MWC and that large woman that southpark42 is talking about was Big Bad Momma from G.L.O.W.
That’s 70s Show’s episode was awesome because it had The Rock playing his dad, Rocky Johnson.
How about that episode of G. I. Joe where they time traveled to ancient Greece and Sgt. Slaughter was mistaken for Hercules?
hahahahah omg this was amazing. THE BUSHWACKERS ARE NOT GOOD BROTHERS
I’ll throw in for “The Wrestling Series: Learning The Ropes”, if the eps can be accessible. So much goodness in that entire show.