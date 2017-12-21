Hulu

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell's going on in them. You'd be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Hulu here.

I’ve Never Heard Of Family Matters. What Is It?

In 1989, Thomas Miller and Robert Boyett teamed up for one of their greatest productions: creating a blue-collar Cosby Show for a sitcom world not yet blessed with Roc. The result was Family Matters, about what would happen if the cop from Die Hard and a supporting character from Perfect Strangers tried to raise a family in suburban Chicago. Despite the gentle hearts and opportunity, the show wasn’t really a success until midway through the first season when we met the family’s nerdy, clumsy, cheese-obsessed next door neighbor Steve Urkel.

By refocusing on Steve and his Black Order of gags and catchphrases, the show became a massive success. After nine seasons and two networks, a simple show about the struggles of the African-American middle class and the bigger love of family had turned into a serial sci-fi absurdist romance about a cartoonish man-boy in nerd’s clothing with the power to alter space, time and reality by destroying everything he touched.

I’ll put it to you this way. The first episode is about a character wanting to go to a party and his grandmother moving in and bossing everyone around. The final episode is part two of a two-parter about that same character getting shot in the chest, and Urkel almost dying in orbit after accidentally creating an invention that slammed a satellite into a space shuttle. The final episode on the original network was a time-travel adventure about pirates.

So, There’s A Wrestling Episode?

There is!

Is It Also About Steve Getting Into A Farcical Situation Because Of Something He Invented And Almost Killing Himself And Others?

[checks notes]

Yes.