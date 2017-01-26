Everybody loves the Royal Rumble. If you say you don’t, you’re definitely lying and should probably put out that fire engulfing your pants because it’s a danger to yourself and others. We here at With Spandex thought it would be a great idea to take a look back into our own lives (and that of a few special contributers) to examine just what it is that makes this such a legendary part of WWE’s Big Four Pay-Per-Views.
For me, looking back at Rumbles is a bit bittersweet. After purchasing the entire Royal Rumble boxed set as a Christmas gift because sometimes I’m actually a pretty rad girlfriend, our excitement to watch them from beginning to end turned into a multi-year Wednesday night tradition of watching wrestling with one of our close friends. This also helped get our friend’s son into wrestling, and he’s now training to become a professional wrestler himself. While I may not see that friend as often as I’d like anymore – and definitely not that ex at this point – those nights hold some of my most cherished wrestling-watching memories.
The winners were never really who I wanted them to be, so my love of the event came more from the ability to tell smaller stories throughout the match, and its use as a vehicle for multi-layered extended narratives. Whether it’s the The Million Dollar Man trying to buy himself a Royal Rumble by paying his way into No. 30, only to then be punished by entering first the next year, or Mick Foley’s various personae entering themselves into the 1998 Rumble (with bonus Terry Funk alter-ego Chainsaw Charlie), the Rumble holds a multitude of these wonderful little moments that – for me – define exactly what makes the Rumble so special. From the old school individual entrant promos, to making a bingo cage important and dramatic, my god, Rumbles are just the best.
Also: The Posedown between Rick Rude and Ultimate Warrior. F*ck Warrior, Rick Rude was totally robbed.
When the Pittsburgh crowd shit on the Royal Rumble and booed Batista out of the building. That was how I knew Daniel Bryan wasn’t just some smark phenomenon – if it had been Philly, it would have been one thing, but Pittsburgh has never been a smarky crowd.
Bring back the “Some Funny People Talk About…”column. That first/last one was so much fun.
The Cena return in 08 gives me chills every time. Also pretty much every time they do a prolonged final two in the Rumble like with HBK/Taker in 2007 and Y2J/Sheamus in 2012. Also Benoit/Eddie/Hardcore Holly murder death killing Daniel Puder in 2005 is one of my all time favorite moments (almost immediately juxtaposed by Muhammad Hassan being martyred out of the match by all 8 guys. Such a great heel that they and unfortunate timing ruined).
It’s super dumb, but one of my favorite moments is in the 2000 Rumble. Rikishi enters on a tear and winds up with only him and Grandmaster Sexy. But then the timer drops and Scotty 2 Hotty runs to the ring with the iconic shades and calms the beast that is Rikish by placing them over his eyes. The lights go out, the spotlights hit, and we get a randomly hilarious dance number in the middle of the Rumble. At least until Rikishi decides to end it and eliminate both his buddies. Because screw Too Cool.
It was the 98 Rumble and Austin’s mission. “They’ve got a price on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s head AH-AH!” Stone Cold getting everyone else first was great.
And Bushwacker Luke’s unflinching march is one of the funniest things in wrestling history for my money.
Warrior/Hogan standoff abut to come to blows only to get a short snip of it that plays later at wm 6. That stare off will never be topped again.
Taker and HBK decide to have a match between each other before deciding to end the rumble.
Satino Marella looking like a million bucks in the eyes of that crowd with Alberto.
Luke marching to the beat of his own drum.
Austin”s shocked face to Hart coming ouy.
Cena has the biggest shocking surprised rumble return ever.
Kane eliminates everyone
Bobby the Brain”s commentary in 92
Taka”s brain spill replayed more times than Enzo”s whiplash
Loved seeing Daniel Bryan eliminated and the crowd sitting on it while I am like, “you guys are retarded. He is not fit to wrestle anymore. Or else WWE would indeed have him be top dog. You stupid sheep”
2001 is… probably my favourite Rumble. Watching 2000 is ultimate nostalgia though ’cause I got into wrestling via Smackdown! 2 Know Your Role and the roster is almost identical down to the outfits.
This will always be my favorite Royal Rumble “moment”:
[www.youtube.com]