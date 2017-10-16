Impact Wrestling

More than 30 people did their best to become WWE Superstars at a three-day tryout held last week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It’s always exciting to hear about these, and learning who may be showing up in NXT and on the main roster soon. Just last month there was a separate audition for Erica Wiebe, a Canadian Olympic wrestler and gold medal winner. And it was last fall’s big audition that brought Ruby Riot, Abbey Laith, and Mae Young Classic finalist Shayna Baszler into WWE.

As reported on WWE.com, last week’s audition was run by head coach Matt Bloom, and featured wrestlers and other athletes from Canada, China, Russia, Australia, Mexico, India and Brazil, as well as the United States. Perhaps the most well known to audition was Ashley Lomberger, better known as Madison Rayne.

A 12-year wrestling veteran, Rayne was a TNA/Impact/GFW Knockout from 2009 until July of this year. She was a 5-time Knockouts Champion, as well as a two-time Knockouts Tag Champion, first as one of the Beautiful People and then alongside Gail Kim. She also wrestled for Shimmer, where she held their Tag Team Championship with Neveah. Here she is in the ring with Jade, also known as Mae Young Classic competitor Mia Yim: