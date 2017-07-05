Gail Kim Announced When She Will Retire From Professional Wrestling

YouTube

Gail Kim had two stints with WWE, but for both of those runs, she was most talked about for being underrated and underutilized. She captured gold once in WWE, but had far more success over in TNA (or Impact Wrestling, or Global Force, or whatever), as she became a six-time Knockouts Champion, a Knockouts Tag Team Champion, and eventually landed herself in the TNA Hall of Fame.

During Monday night’s Impact tapings, Kim announced that she is coming back to action soon after a back surgery, but that she will be retiring at the end of 2017. While no further details have been given, it seems likely that Kim will embark on a farewell tour, if only in GFW. It sure would be awesome if she felt like stopping by places like SHIMMER, Shine, or World Wonder Ring Stardom before hanging up her boots for good.

Kim is 40 years old and has been wrestling since the year 2000. She’s also Canadian and is married to celebrity chef Robert Irvine so, you know, she’s done pretty dang well for herself. She likely never accomplished enough in WWE to ever land in their Hall of Fame, but we’ll just focus on leaving the memories alone until we find out what Global Force is going to call the TNA Hall of Fame going forward.