The Hardys’ Last Two WWE Title Reigns Had Eerie Similarities

The Hardy Boyz have been keeping busy ever since returning to WWE. Well, okay, sure: half of their time and energy has been going toward publicly sparring and privately litigating against Impact Wrestling for the rights to their “Broken” characters, but they’ve been working a full-time schedule as wrestlers, too!

You will recall, of course, that the Hardyz captured their first WWE tag team title in 10 years on their first night back with the company, when they were the surprise entrants in the WrestleMania 33 Raw Tag Team Championship ladder match, and won the whole dang deal. They held onto those titles until this past Sunday night, when they lost them to Cesaro and Sheamus in a steel cage match at Extreme Rules, due to extremely arbitrary rules.

The people at ESPN crunched the numbers on the Hardys’ latest title reign, by which I mean they looked at a calendar and also probably Wikipedia, and they discovered a truly remarkable bit of coincidence and synchronicity. The last two title reigns of Matt and Jeff Hardy as a WWE tag team, 10 years apart, began and ended on exactly the same dates.