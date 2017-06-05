Pro Wrestling Legend Harley Race Suffered A Serious Injury At His Home

On Saturday, WWE.com reported that a serious situation happened last week at the home of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and one of the true living legends of professional wrestling, Harley Race. The seven-time NWA World Heavyweight Championship was injured when he fell at his home in Troy, Missouri.

According to WWE.com, Race broke both of his legs in the fall and had to undergo emergency surgery to alleviate swelling. In all, he suffered a fracture in his right tibia, breaks in his left tibia and fibula, and a spiral fracture in his left ankle (similar to the injury that Neville suffered last year). Race received four blood transfusions over the course of the week, and underwent additional surgery on Friday to reset all of the fractures.

Race is well-noted and well-regarded for being one of the toughest men in the history of the sport, and his legacy and stature within pro wrestling is beyond compare. He made his debut in 1960 and wrestled for over 30 years before retiring for good in the early 1990s and transitioning into a second career as a manager in WCW.

There has been no official statement as of yet from the Race family or his company, World League Wrestling, but we here at With Spandex certainly hope he is resting comfortably and that he will make a speedy and full recovery.