5 Old School Feuds That Would Have Been Great Inside Hell In A Cell

It’s Hell Week here at With Spandex, and we’re bringing you caged content every day as a build to the pay-per-view event named after a match that’s just like a cage match, but with more cage. We plan on surrounding you with Hell in a Cell-themed content, much like the 25-foot-tall structure that surrounds the ring and ringside area. Enjoy!

We know the structure is demonic (Michael Cole said so), we know who made it famous (hat tip to Mick Foley’s back with a nod to HBK and the Undertaker), and we know it’s now an annual event (this Sunday, October 8th) after being established as such in 2009. We wish we didn’t know about the times the Cell was used haphazardly to raise the stakes on a feud (see: Undertaker vs. Kane, 2010), or the time Bossman was hanged in the damn thing.

What we don’t know is how the 25 tons of hyperbolic fence could have been used prior to its introduction in 1997. Wake up people, it’s Hell Week and we’re having some fantasies.