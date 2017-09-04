Hulk Hogan Revealed His Favorite Moment From His Pro Wrestling Career

09.04.17

It’s not every day one gets a glimpse into the mind of the immortal Hulk Hogan, and last week Hogan allowed Hulkamaniacs to ask him questions on his brand-new Youtube channel. In the video, we learned about Hogan’s favorite flavor of ice cream (chocolate), and Hogan even gave a protein shake recipe involving his favorite flavor. Hogan also claimed he was offered a full time role on The A-Team but chose not to, because he didn’t want to play referee between stars George Peppard and Mr T.

The Q and A also revealed that had Hogan not cut it as a wrestler, the Hulkster would likely be in a hotel lounge playing music for weddings and special events. Hogan was asked by a fan what was his personal favorite moment in his career, and he told the personal backstory that most fans didn’t know about the emotional release that came when he won the WWF Heavyweight Championship in 1984.

Here’s the full quote, with thanks to 411Mania for the transcript.

