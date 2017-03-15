YouTube

Amazingly, it’s been nearly two years since WWE fired Hulk Hogan and distanced themselves from him following Gawker’s posting of his sex tape and accompanying racist tirade. Since then, Hogan has done pretty much everything he can think of to get back in the company’s good graces, and this will now be the second WrestleMania in a row where the Hulkster has tried to spread rumors that he might show up.

Pretty much everyone inside the industry and without believes that Hogan will be back in WWE at some point, especially now that he’s successfully “won” his court case and bankrupted Gawker. And wouldn’t you know it? Now there’s a brand-new batch of rumors to help fuel speculation that Hogan might pop up at WrestleMania 33.

As it so happens — in totally coincidental timing — Hogan will be in Orlando for WrestleMania week. Hogan will be opening a second location of Hogan’s Beach, according to Growth Spotter, with the grand opening taking place on Thursday, March 30. He also has autograph signings from March 29 through April 4, and his signing schedule on April 2 is listed as running from noon to 4 p.m. … which would leave him a short drive from Camping World Stadium (the site of WrestleMania 33), and would get him there in plenty of time for the venue’s listed 5:30 p.m. start time.

So Hogan’s in town, and his schedule is free at the time of the show. This could just be one of those things, or maybe even just wishful thinking on Hulk’s part … but it’s worth swirling the tea leaves around a bit, at least.