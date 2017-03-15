Remembering Hulk Hogan VS Shawn Michaels At Summer Slam 2005

Hulk Hogan Will Be In Orlando During WrestleMania Weekend, So Start Speculating

#WWE
03.15.17 55 mins ago 2 Comments

YouTube

Amazingly, it’s been nearly two years since WWE fired Hulk Hogan and distanced themselves from him following Gawker’s posting of his sex tape and accompanying racist tirade. Since then, Hogan has done pretty much everything he can think of to get back in the company’s good graces, and this will now be the second WrestleMania in a row where the Hulkster has tried to spread rumors that he might show up.

Pretty much everyone inside the industry and without believes that Hogan will be back in WWE at some point, especially now that he’s successfully “won” his court case and bankrupted Gawker. And wouldn’t you know it? Now there’s a brand-new batch of rumors to help fuel speculation that Hogan might pop up at WrestleMania 33.

As it so happens — in totally coincidental timing — Hogan will be in Orlando for WrestleMania week. Hogan will be opening a second location of Hogan’s Beach, according to Growth Spotter, with the grand opening taking place on Thursday, March 30. He also has autograph signings from March 29 through April 4, and his signing schedule on April 2 is listed as running from noon to 4 p.m. … which would leave him a short drive from Camping World Stadium (the site of WrestleMania 33), and would get him there in plenty of time for the venue’s listed 5:30 p.m. start time.

So Hogan’s in town, and his schedule is free at the time of the show. This could just be one of those things, or maybe even just wishful thinking on Hulk’s part … but it’s worth swirling the tea leaves around a bit, at least.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSHULK HOGANWRESTLEMANIA 33WWE
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 24 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP