Impact Wrestling Has Officially Parted Ways With Jeff Jarrett And Global Force Wrestling

10.23.17 34 mins ago 2 Comments

If you’ve managed to keep up with the ongoing saga of Global Force Wrestling, Anthem Entertainment, and Impact Wrestling… well, congratulations are in order because even our sources in the company have trouble keeping it straight. The big picture became a little more clear Monday afternoon when Impact made the following announcement via Twitter:

Early in September, GFW head of creative and Bullet Club member (lol) Jeff Jarrett took an extended leave of absence from the company. The Chief Creative Officer was said to be on leave for “personal reasons,” and would still be used in a consulting role. Apparently those personal reasons were “everything is terrible and your belts are ugly,” probably. Jarrett’s appearance advertisements were re-done completely to remove any mention of Impact Wrestling as early as the first week of October.

Impact officially re-branded TNA as Global Force back in July, though it was speculated that Jarrett still owned all of the GFW rights.

