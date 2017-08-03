Io Shirai Returned To Japan And May Not Be WWE-Bound After All

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
08.03.17

YouTube

For months, we had been hearing rumors and reports that WWE had signed World Wonder Ring Stardom’s two top acts, Kairi Hojo and Io Shirai. Hojo has since made her WWE television debut and has competed in the Mae Young Classic, renamed Kairi Sane since making the move. Shirai, meanwhile, was reported back in June to have a neck injury, which has delayed her signing with WWE. Dave Meltzer, at the time, said it could take “quite a while” for her to be healthy enough to sign with WWE.

Surprisingly, Shirai returned to Stardom on July 30, appearing after the main event. Shirai had already bid Stardom and the Japanese fans farewell before taking her physical with WWE, but at Sunday’s event, she recruited Viper to the Queen’s Quest stable and announced she would return to the Stardom ring on August 13. Shirai will also compete in the upcoming Five Star Grand Prix tournament.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSIO SHIRAISTARdomWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP