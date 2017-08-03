Io Shirai Returned To Japan And May Not Be WWE-Bound After All

YouTube

For months, we had been hearing rumors and reports that WWE had signed World Wonder Ring Stardom’s two top acts, Kairi Hojo and Io Shirai. Hojo has since made her WWE television debut and has competed in the Mae Young Classic, renamed Kairi Sane since making the move. Shirai, meanwhile, was reported back in June to have a neck injury, which has delayed her signing with WWE. Dave Meltzer, at the time, said it could take “quite a while” for her to be healthy enough to sign with WWE.

Surprisingly, Shirai returned to Stardom on July 30, appearing after the main event. Shirai had already bid Stardom and the Japanese fans farewell before taking her physical with WWE, but at Sunday’s event, she recruited Viper to the Queen’s Quest stable and announced she would return to the Stardom ring on August 13. Shirai will also compete in the upcoming Five Star Grand Prix tournament.