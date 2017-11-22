Sweet Chin Music: Celebrating James Ellsworth’s Incredible Year In WWE

On November 15, 2017, the dream officially was over. That’s the day that WWE released James Ellsworth, bringing to a close one of the greatest 16-month stretches in the history of professional wrestling. For the past year and change, Ellsworth got to live the dream of millions of wrestling fans the world over: He got to be a WWE Superstar.

The story is so good, pure and uplifting, it should be turned into a Hollywood movie. We here at With Spandex have long been James Ellsworth champions, so let’s walk down memory lane and recap all of his best moments in the squared circle.

Ellsworth’s improbably successful run started on July 25, 2016, as he was used as local enhancement talent for Braun Strowman on the first episode of the post-brand split Raw.

While the match was nothing to write home about, it was Ellsworth’s pre-match promo (along with his multiple Offspring tattoos) that won over the WWE Universe, as he declared, “Any man with two hands has a fighting chance.” That is legitimately one of the greatest lines in WWE history, and it was most likely something he ad-libbed on his own. It’s the kind of motivational quote that you’d think would be attributed to Teddy Roosevelt or John Wayne or something. Simply genius.