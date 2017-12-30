Jazzy Gabert Revealed Why She Didn’t Sign With WWE

Out of all the women who competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic earlier this year, few caught the attention of the audience — both in the arena and at home — like the Alpha Female Jazzy Gabert. This German powerhouse didn’t make it out of the first round of the MYC, but what a first-round match it was. Here’s a refresher, in case you forgot how awesome Gabert is:

Given the overwhelmingly positive response her appearances garnered, it seemed like she was destined to be offered a developmental contract with WWE. Yet as numerous other Mae Young Classic competitors earned themselves contracts — or at the very least, extra appearances on NXT programming — Gabert was left on the sidelines. As it turns out, there was a very good reason for that.

On the latest episode of Edge and Christian’s Podcast Of Awesomeness, the duo welcomed on Gabert to tell her story. Among the many tidbits she revealed was that she was, in fact, offered a contract from WWE, but when she went through the physicals, WWE doctor Joseph Maroon discovered that she had not one, not two, but three herniated discs in her neck. Upon receiving the news, WWE pulled her contract offer.

Gabert went on to say she will be having surgery in early 2018 to resolve the issue. We here at With Spandex hope Jazzy’s blues go away and her recovery goes smashingly, so she can get back in the ring and start smashing people — and fingers crossed, that ring will be inside Full Sail Arena.

(h/t Squared Circle Sirens)