WWE Announced Who Will Replace JBL At The Smackdown Announce Table

There was a vacancy on the Smackdown commentary team following John Bradshaw Layfield’s announcement that he was stepping away from WWE to concentrate on his charity work. For the past few days, WWE fans speculated who it might be. It turns out that WWE picked somebody that was already doing commentary.

It was announced on Monday afternoon on Twitter that Raw announcer Corey Graves will be taking over JBL’s spot on Smackdown as well. Graves is likely staying on Raw as well because there’s been no indication that a change is coming there.

The tweet also noted that NXT’s Nigel McGuinness will take over Graves’ former roles as announcer on 205 Live and Main Event. Since 205 Live takes place after Smackdown, Graves was already attending Smackdown anyway, so his travel plans won’t change as a result of this move.