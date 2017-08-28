Youtube

Jeff Hardy has been one of the most creative wrestlers in the last 20 years. Part of the reason he’s been so popular is because of his willingness to change up his look. If he was just a regular looking guy at his size (he’s not a particularly large wrestler) then he’s never going to stand out. At various points in his career, Jeff has gone to using face paint to change up his look. He did it in WWE, he did it TNA Impact Wrestling using his own name and the “Willow” name. After returning to WWE at WrestleMania earlier this year with brother Matt, fans are wondering when he might do it again in WWE.

This past Saturday at Wizard World Chicago, Jeff and his brother Matt Hardy did a signing/photo op with the fans along with a Q&A that most WWE superstars do at those types of events. During the Q&A, Jeff was asked about wearing face paint, which led to an interesting response.

Jeff said that he will probably not wear face paint on WWE television again until there’s a special event, or maybe when he has a singles run again. Jeff noted that he asked WWE’s Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon about it with Vince saying it was okay to do on house shows, but don’t do it on television yet. He also said, in a sarcastic tone, “thanks Finn Bálor.” Bálor has used the face/body paint when going to his Demon look like he did at SummerSlam.

Also, the Hardys guaranteed that the Broken (or Awoken) gimmick will be coming to WWE at some point, although obviously no specific details were given as to when that might be. That’s a story we’ve been covering all year with no end in sight.