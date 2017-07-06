Jeff Jarrett Discussed Dropping The TNA Name And Outlined The Future Of GFW Live Events

Jeff Jarrett joined the Busted Open Radio Show to discuss dropping the Total Nonstop Action name and Global Force Wrestling’s plans moving forward.

The man in charge of GFW was very honest in terms of where the company is and what the future holds.

“We’ve had our ups and downs. It’s so ironic how things have come together. It’s no secret that as far as branding and re-branding in the early days it was TNA and the name of the television show was Impact. Then it got into early 2010-2011 it was called Impact Wrestling and questions about where did TNA stand. I will be the first one to admit that it was a bit of confusion as far as the brand and as an old promoter once said, if you confuse ’em you lose ’em.”

“As we roll into 2017 and I got onboard as a consultant, step by step process, now it’s two companies merged together. The name of the television show on Pop TV is Impact and the name of the brand is GFW. It’s not going to happen overnight. We are super excited and I can’t state enough just the buzz in the building on Sunday night. It almost felt like the glory days of TNA. It felt really, really good on Sunday night.”

