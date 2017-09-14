Jerry Lawler Explained Why We’re Suddenly Seeing WWE Wrestlers At Independent Shows

09.14.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

AJ Styles, the current WWE United States Champion on Smackdown Live, made an appearance at a NWA Wildside reunion event this past Sunday in his home state of Georgia. Styles appeared at the show because WWE’s talent was off last weekend due to the busy schedule this coming week. Styles used to wrestle at NWA Wildside shows for many years, so he wanted to say hello to the fans and the talent while telling them about how important it is to support indy wrestling. You can watch Styles’ speech below.

In addition to Styles, it was announced this week that Kassius Ohno of WWE NXT will be challenging Joe Coffey for the Insane Championship Wrestling Championship this Sunday, September 17 in Manchester, England .

