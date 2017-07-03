British Wrestling Legend Jim Breaks Has Been Arrested In A Homicide Investigation

07.03.17 48 mins ago

YouTube

The Daily Mirror reports that former pro wrestler Jimmy Breaks was arrested over the weekend in the Canary Islands of Spain on suspicion of murder. No formal charges have yet been filed, but Breaks is under investigation in the homicide of 47-year-old Donna Cowley. Cowley was severely beaten in her apartment home on the island and died less than a day later.

Cowley is believed to be the ex-partner of Breaks, who is 80 years old. The Mirror states that it is not unusual for an arrest to take place in Spain without official charges, as those are typically issued shortly before trial. Breaks was said to have resisted arrest when being taken into custody.

The Mirror has a lot more information on the details of the case, but Cowley was found early on Friday morning and taken to the hospital. Doctors were unable to save her life after she suffered a cardiac arrest. A formal autopsy is being conducted to determine cause of death.

Breaks, a contemporary of Johnny Saint, competed for World of Sport wrestling on ITV for nearly 30 years and was one of the best-known British wrestlers of his era. Usually a heel, he often threw tantrums in the ring and went by the nickname “Cry Baby.”

Around The Web

TAGSJIM BREAKS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 5 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP