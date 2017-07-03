YouTube

The Daily Mirror reports that former pro wrestler Jimmy Breaks was arrested over the weekend in the Canary Islands of Spain on suspicion of murder. No formal charges have yet been filed, but Breaks is under investigation in the homicide of 47-year-old Donna Cowley. Cowley was severely beaten in her apartment home on the island and died less than a day later.

Cowley is believed to be the ex-partner of Breaks, who is 80 years old. The Mirror states that it is not unusual for an arrest to take place in Spain without official charges, as those are typically issued shortly before trial. Breaks was said to have resisted arrest when being taken into custody.

The Mirror has a lot more information on the details of the case, but Cowley was found early on Friday morning and taken to the hospital. Doctors were unable to save her life after she suffered a cardiac arrest. A formal autopsy is being conducted to determine cause of death.

Breaks, a contemporary of Johnny Saint, competed for World of Sport wrestling on ITV for nearly 30 years and was one of the best-known British wrestlers of his era. Usually a heel, he often threw tantrums in the ring and went by the nickname “Cry Baby.”