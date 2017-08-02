Youtube

This past Saturday’s UFC 214 event was headlined by a brutal knockout by Jon “Bones” Jones, who defeated his ARCHrival Daniel Cormier to win back the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Jones won the fight in dominant fashion in the third round after a brutal head kick and then finished Cormier off with some ground and pound against the cage.

After the fight was over, Jones called out Brock Lesnar, which was based off a story that gained steam last week when Lesnar said “anytime, anywhere” to the idea of a superfight with Jones in the UFC.