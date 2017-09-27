Youtube

Jim Ross is one of the most beloved figures in the history of professional wrestling and to most fans, he is considered the best play by play man in the history of the business. Ross was the main voice during WWE’s most successful period known as The Attitude Era and also had an important role as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations from the late 1990s into the early 2000s. Without JR, so many great talents may never have even set foot in a WWE ring.

Ross has written a new autobiography talking about his life in the wrestling business as an announcer and working behind the scenes in WWE as well as many other promotions. The book is appropriately called “Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling” and is available for pre-order on Amazon now with an October 17 release date.

There are some big WWE names attached to the book with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon writing the foreword and JR’s good friend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin writing the afterword.