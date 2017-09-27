Jim Ross Explained How Vince McMahon Helped Him Work Through His Depression

#Vince McMahon #WWE
09.27.17 1 hour ago

Youtube

Jim Ross is one of the most beloved figures in the history of professional wrestling and to most fans, he is considered the best play by play man in the history of the business. Ross was the main voice during WWE’s most successful period known as The Attitude Era and also had an important role as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations from the late 1990s into the early 2000s. Without JR, so many great talents may never have even set foot in a WWE ring.

Ross has written a new autobiography talking about his life in the wrestling business as an announcer and working behind the scenes in WWE as well as many other promotions. The book is appropriately called “Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling” and is available for pre-order on Amazon now with an October 17 release date.

There are some big WWE names attached to the book with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon writing the foreword and JR’s good friend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin writing the afterword.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince McMahon#WWE
TAGSJIM ROSSvince mcmahonWWE

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP