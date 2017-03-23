Jim Ross’ Wife, Jan, Has Passed Away Following An Accident

YouTube

WWE Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross first passed along tragic news early on Tuesday morning, when he let fans know that his wife of nearly 25 years, Jan, had been in a serious Vespa accident. She was riding her Vespa to the gym when she was struck by another vehicle. She was not wearing a helmet at the time, and suffered multiple skull fractures.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ross provided an update. His wife was in the Oklahoma University Medical Center, on life support and in critical condition. Doctors were hoping that the swelling in her brain would subside, as it was necessary for her survival. Later on Wednesday night, Ross provided another update via Twitter, and it was the worst news of all.

A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone. 🙏🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 23, 2017

Following Ross announcing the news, condolences poured in from all over the wrestling world, from professionals, fans, insiders, and everyone in between. Jim Ross is a beloved figure who transcends professional wrestling, and the outpouring of emotion from all over the planet just exemplifies his place in fans’ hearts.

We here at With Spandex offer our deepest condolences to the entire Ross family.