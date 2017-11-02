Youtube

This week’s Smackdown featured a matchup between AJ Styles and Samir Singh. It ended in less than a minute as Styles easily beat Singh with the Styles Clash. Immediately after the match was over, Styles was attacked by current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. It was a vicious beating that saw Mahal send Styles into the ring post, stretch his back against the ring post and Mahal hit Styles with The Khallas, which is his finishing move. When Styles got back to his feet as Mahal was about to leave, Mahal went back into the ring and hit The Khallas for a second time. It was a continuation of their rivalry over the last few weeks.

Also on this week’s Smackdown, WWE announced that Styles would face Rusev in a match where the winner gets to be the fifth and final member of Team Smackdown at Survivor Series. The other members of the team are team captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura. However, that’s not going to happen now.

It was announced on Thursday afternoon by Smackdown’s Commissioner Shane McMahon that Styles will now challenge Mahal for the WWE Title on next week’s Smackdown as a result of Mahal’s cheap attack on him. The match will take place in Manchester, England.