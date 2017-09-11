WWE Raw Will Feature A John Cena Dream Match We Weren’t Expecting

WWE Network

John Cena’s return to Raw after SummerSlam led to a feud between he and Roman Reigns that will culminate at a match later this month at No Mercy. In the meantime, the two have cut one incredible promo and a few lackluster ones and participated in tag matches as partners for some reason.

This Monday night we will be given an apparent respite from the Cena-Reigns feud for a dream Cena match that no one saw coming. On Monday afternoon, WWE announced Cena will take on Braun Strowman in the main event of Raw, which continues Strowman’s run of having matches with pretty much every big name (and big person) on the roster.