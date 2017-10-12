Check Out The Red Band Trailer For John Cena’s Adult Comedy ‘Blockers’

Youtube

John Cena‘s movie career is on the rise as he is currently off WWE television to film the Transformers spin-off movie Bumblebee. Another film that Cena already wrapped was originally called The Pact, but that title has apparently since been changed and is the film is now retitled Blockers. We know this because a trailer for Blockers was released on Thursday.

Cena plays one of the lead roles in Blockers, along with Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz. They play three parents who try to stop their daughters from having sex on prom night. The original script called for “three fathers” in the role, but they made a change to put Mann in there along with Cena and Barinholtz. It was probably the right call.

The film is an adult comedy and it contains strong language, as you can see in the trailer below.