Check Out The Red Band Trailer For John Cena’s Adult Comedy ‘Blockers’

#John Cena
10.12.17 1 hour ago

Youtube

John Cena‘s movie career is on the rise as he is currently off WWE television to film the Transformers spin-off movie Bumblebee. Another film that Cena already wrapped was originally called The Pact, but that title has apparently since been changed and is the film is now retitled Blockers. We know this because a trailer for Blockers was released on Thursday.

Cena plays one of the lead roles in Blockers, along with Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz. They play three parents who try to stop their daughters from having sex on prom night. The original script called for “three fathers” in the role, but they made a change to put Mann in there along with Cena and Barinholtz. It was probably the right call.

The film is an adult comedy and it contains strong language, as you can see in the trailer below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena
TAGSBlockersJohn Cena

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 day ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP