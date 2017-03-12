The Best Of John Cena

John Cena Inevitably Got Slimed At The Kids' Choice Awards

#John Cena
Senior Editor, Sports
03.12.17

Getty Image

The instant it was announced that John Cena would be hosting this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards — even before he dropped the “My Slime Is Now” remix on us — it was pretty much just a countdown to the 16-time world champ getting doused in goo.

On Saturday, the moment finally arrived, as Cena was completely in his element (an audience full of tweens) and held court all night long at the KCAs. He began by sort-of electrifying the crowd (and decidedly not electrifying Ellen DeGeneres) during his entrance that began on the red carpet, and then trying his damnedest to make a toilet paper gun seem as cool as The Rock’s flamethrower. He may have succeeded.

