John Cena And Nikki Bella Had Their First Post-Engagement Interview On 'Today'

04.03.17

Today

John Cena finally proposed to Nikki Bella on Sunday night in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 after they defeated The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag match. It was a moment that was hard not to see coming based off of the promos and the entire build to the match, but, when stepping out of the shoes of the jaded wrestling fan, it made for a very nice moment.

On Monday morning, Cena and Nikki dropped by the Today show for their first interview since getting engaged and Cena recounted the story he told in the ring prior to his proposal about telling Nikki he was going to marry her one day right before she went into surgery for her injured neck.

Cena also said he only told one other person that he was going to propose after the match, which might be true, but it was something many anticipated and predicted would happen, even if most of the company was being kept in the dark by John.

It was easy to make jokes on Twitter about what Cena was going to do after the match as he grabbed the mic in the ring — there were many that hoped this would finally be the Cena heel turn and he would dump her or something — but in all honesty it was a sweet moment, and we wish nothing but the best to the happy couple.

