John Cena is at an interesting point in his WWE career. Whenever he talks about WWE he says all the right things about how he is part of the WWE family for life and it’s honest of him to say it, but he is still considered a part timer by a lot of fans. After WrestleMania this year, Cena left WWE for three months before his return to Smackdown on July 4. Since returning, Cena has worked a full time schedule while working Smackdown TV events and live events for both Raw and Smackdown since he’s a “free agent” now. After just turning 40, it’s realistic that Cena will slow down in the next couple of years. For now, Cena is full time whenever he can be.

Cena opened up about his life, career and future during an interview with Complex.com to promote the new Tapout body spray, which are now available at Wal-Mart. Here’s Cena talking about wanting to be a free agent working on both Raw and Smackdown and how much time he might have left in the ring.

“The reason that I wanted to be a free agent and the reason they kind of granted my request is because I don’t know if I’ll be available for Smackdown-specific only or Raw-specific only, and I also know that my days are numbered. I just turned 40 in April and we have so many young and talented performers, I don’t know how many years I have left. So in the time I have left, I’m gonna do what I can to dedicate to this company I just want to be able to do it the most time that I possibly can.”

Nobody can deny Cena is a hard worker. It’s what has made him one of the biggest names in WWE history. Cena explained his mindset.