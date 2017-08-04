14. 14 times in 10 years. That’s the official tally from Redditor BatNorris, who put together this handy compilation of every time John Cena’s been pinned cleanly in singles matches on WWE TV of any kind since 2007.
Relive such spectacular memories as “wow, they really put the Great Khali over Cena and the Undertaker,” or, “wow, he went two and a half years without taking a clean loss,” or, “I’m glad the Daniel Bryan match ends immediately after that clean pinfall and nothing happens afterward.”
Here’s the complete rundown, by year:
I keep expecting the motherfucker to kick out. I mean, I’m aware this is a “Cena losing” compilation, but I’m completely unable to picture John Cena being unable to lift his shoulder for three seconds.
John Cena could get steamrolled by the Death-Locomotive and I’d still be surprised if the train got the pin.
How was the MITB loss to Punk not clean?
You could say it was a distraction finish. The bait was meant for Punk, but Cena was the one that took it. I dunno, maybe they mean every match Cena lost that didn’t involve any shenanigans.
Yeah I guess that’s true. No chicanery involved
Didn’t Bray pin him clean the next night after the elimination chamber?
I feel like I have a memory of this too. But I also thought Kevin Owens pinned him on Raw for some reason.
Still, HHH twice, lol.
That was a triple threat
April 2007 to August 2017 isn’t ten years…
The two most realistic looking and convincing knockout blows and follow-up pins were by Shawn and Bryan…god I miss those guys.
I mean, besides Nakamura breaking his neck and kicking his him in the throat I guess.
On the flip side, Ambrose’s pin is by far the least realistic looking. I mean, a counter roll-up after a rebound left jab with absolutely zero momentum behind it.
I’m trying to think, since the Shield broke up how many times has Roman been pinned clean? Finn did I think, but who else?