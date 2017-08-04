Guess How Many Times John Cena’s Been Pinned Clean In The Past Ten Years

#John Cena #WWE
08.04.17 1 hour ago 13 Comments

14. 14 times in 10 years. That’s the official tally from Redditor BatNorris, who put together this handy compilation of every time John Cena’s been pinned cleanly in singles matches on WWE TV of any kind since 2007.

Relive such spectacular memories as “wow, they really put the Great Khali over Cena and the Undertaker,” or, “wow, he went two and a half years without taking a clean loss,” or, “I’m glad the Daniel Bryan match ends immediately after that clean pinfall and nothing happens afterward.”

Here’s the complete rundown, by year:

