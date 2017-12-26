John Cena Gave A Special Fan A Christmas Gift On Raw

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

WWE Raw made a few bits of sorta-history on Christmas Day, starting with the fact that there was a live, three-hour episode of Raw on Christmas Day. Monday’s episode was the first time that the USA Network aired a live episode of Raw on Christmas, and it was also the first time that the show was presented commercial-free. The first hour of Raw was sans commercials, as a joint Christmas present from USA and WWE. (Smackdown Live on Tuesday will also be commercial-free for the first hour.

Raw opened with the return of John Cena, who hasn’t been seen on WWE television since Survivor Series … where he was a member of Team Smackdown. But John Cena gets to do whatever he wants, so.

Cena made his way to the ring to open the show, as he has done countless times before.