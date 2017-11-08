John Cena Will Officially Return To WWE At Survivor Series

Youtube

The role of John Cena at Survivor Series was supposed to be as the guest referee for Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal at Survivor Series. The belief was that Mahal would lose the match, blame Cena for it and that would lead to a match where Cena beat Mahal for the WWE Title at a major show like the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. Nope. Plans changed. Welcomes to WWE in 2017!

Last night on WWE Smackdown Live, AJ Styles beat Jinder Mahal to become the WWE Champion. This took place after they just announced Styles vs. Mahal last Thursday. This is coming after WWE has spent nearly a month advertising Jinder Mahal vs. Brock Lesnar as the main event of Survivor Series.

Why the change? Perhaps it was due to the awful ratings for Smackdown last week when they did about 2.1 million viewers, which is about 500,000 less than the usual. It may simply be a case of WWE wanting to get the title on Styles since his match with Lesnar will be much better than a Lesnar/Mahal match.

