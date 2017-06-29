Josh Mathews Was Almost The Voice Of Lucha Underground

YouTube

Josh Mathews has been playing a very specific character as of late over on Impact Wrestling, in that he wants everyone to hate him, and he has convinced himself that he is the greatest wrestling commentary in the history of the game. It has pretty much become THE central storyline in the company, and at Slamming Anniversary, he will be teaming up with Scott Steiner in hopes of not being banished from the announce desk forever. I think!

Anyway, Mathews is possibly the most polarizing announcer among pro wrestling fans besides Matt Striker, who does play-by-play on Lucha Underground. Interestingly enough, the LU announcing gig almost fell to Mathews instead of Striker.

In a new interview with Fightful, Mathews shared the story of the time he almost became the voice of Lucha Underground.