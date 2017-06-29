Josh Mathews Was Almost The Voice Of Lucha Underground

Senior Editor, Sports
06.29.17 2 Comments

YouTube

Josh Mathews has been playing a very specific character as of late over on Impact Wrestling, in that he wants everyone to hate him, and he has convinced himself that he is the greatest wrestling commentary in the history of the game. It has pretty much become THE central storyline in the company, and at Slamming Anniversary, he will be teaming up with Scott Steiner in hopes of not being banished from the announce desk forever. I think!

Anyway, Mathews is possibly the most polarizing announcer among pro wrestling fans besides Matt Striker, who does play-by-play on Lucha Underground. Interestingly enough, the LU announcing gig almost fell to Mathews instead of Striker.

In a new interview with Fightful, Mathews shared the story of the time he almost became the voice of Lucha Underground.

Around The Web

TAGSIMPACT WRESTLINGJOSH MATHEWSLUCHA UNDERGROUND

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 hours ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 9 hours ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 1 day ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 3 days ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP