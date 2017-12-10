WWE Superstars Took To Twitter To Support Bullied Student Keaton Jones

Twitter/@Elijah_Official

Video of Tennessee student Keaton Jones tearfully explaining to his mother how he’s been bullied at school spread around the internet over the weekend. Jones gives a heartbreaking account of how other students bully him both physically and emotionally and how he doesn’t have friends, which has led to a massive outpouring of support from around the entertainment world.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

“They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends,” Keaton says. When asked what they do to him, he tells his mother they “put milk on me and put ham down my clothes, throw bread on me.” He also asks why bullies take pleasure in being mean, questioning what the point of it all is.

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not okay.”