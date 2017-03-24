YouTube

Kenny King is no stranger to reality television. The Ring of Honor-contracted wrestler began his professional wrestling career as a contestant on the second season of the original Tough Enough (where he was the eventual runner-up). He later went on to be an ROH tag team champion and two-time Impact Wrestling X Division Champion, as well as one of thousands who has made Jim Cornette very angry.

Now, much like Oney Lorcan, he’s heading back to his roots. Dave Meltzer notes in the latest Wrestling Observer that King (real name Kenny Layne, who is in my ears, and in my eyes) will be a contestant on the upcoming 13th season of The Bachelorette, which is basically the most popular thing in America that doesn’t include the word “Bazinga.”

Layne will be vying with other suitors to capture the heart — or at least the attention — of Rachel Lindsay, who was the second runner-up on the recently-concluded 21st season (!) of The Bachelor, and who is already making headlines for being the first ever African-American to have the title role on either show in the Bachelor franchise.

Of course, we all know that Kenny has an advantage, as he’s a reality show vet, a pro wrestler, and a former Chippendales dancer. HE WAS BORN FOR THIS LIFE. And also his longtime teammate Rhett Titus used to hand out roses to female fans, or something. Best of luck, Kenny!