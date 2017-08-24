Kenny Omega Is Trying To Use A Safer Wrestling Style In New Japan

YouTube

New Japan Pro Wrestling has been rocked by some pretty serious injuries this year, but none more serious and severe than the brain injury suffered by Katsuyori Shibata. Shibata recently returned to a thunderous ovation during the G1 Climax, but it is expected that he will never wrestle again.

In light of this injury, there is increased scrutiny about unprotected headshots and headbutts in professional wrestling. WWE has drastically eliminated these types of dangerous moves targeting the head in recent years, but Japanese wrestling still very much focuses on hard-hitting strong style. Both Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura have suggested that maybe it’s time for a change, and it appears top New Japan star Kenny Omega agrees with them.

During an appearance on AfterBuzz TV’s X-Pac 12360 show, Omega talked about trying to work a safer style in light of these accidents that have happened recently. He’s focusing on making sure that his strikes and moves look painful and powerful, but that he’s trying to make sure he’s not actually hitting anyone. It’s obviously a very tough balancing act to pull off, but Omega has made it work like gangbusters, considering the reception for the vast majority of his matches in the recent G1 Climax tournament.