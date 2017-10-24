Kurt Angle Broke Down In Tears Before His WWE In-Ring Return At TLC

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For long-time WWE fans, Kurt Angle’s return to in-ring competition at Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view was an emotional roller coaster. Even though he spent a hefty portion of his career wrestling in The Company That Shall Not Be Named Even If We Knew What To Call It Right Now, Angle teaming up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as a surrogate Roman Reigns still ended up being something special. Sure, we all got caught up in how endearingly goofy he looked in ersatz SWAT gear, and that wee bit of murder via garbage truck, but it was so much more to the Olympic Gold Medalist.

In a touching backstage video, Angle recounts how much it meant to him to be able to get in the ring as a WWE Superstar once again: