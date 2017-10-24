Kurt Angle Broke Down In Tears Before His WWE In-Ring Return At TLC

#Dean Ambrose #WWE
10.24.17 2 hours ago

For long-time WWE fans, Kurt Angle’s return to in-ring competition at Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view was an emotional roller coaster. Even though he spent a hefty portion of his career wrestling in The Company That Shall Not Be Named Even If We Knew What To Call It Right Now, Angle teaming up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as a surrogate Roman Reigns still ended up being something special. Sure, we all got caught up in how endearingly goofy he looked in ersatz SWAT gear, and that wee bit of murder via garbage truck, but it was so much more to the Olympic Gold Medalist.

In a touching backstage video, Angle recounts how much it meant to him to be able to get in the ring as a WWE Superstar once again:

I always knew I was going to come back. I wanted to come back to [WWE] for the past four years. I think I had to prove a lot of things to Vince McMahon about my life. Do I have it together? Am I staying clean? Am I healthy enough? So yes, this is redemption for me.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dean Ambrose#WWE
TAGSDEAN AMBROSEKURT ANGLESETH ROLLINSWWEWWE TLC 2017

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP